'Cannot include names without...': Shashi Tharoor's name in global outreach delegation sparks BJP vs Congress slugfest

The Congress has once again found itself in loggerheads with the BJP, this time due to its MP Shashi Tharoor. The BJP, which recently named Tharoor as part of its delegation for its mega diplomatic outreach, has questioned the Congress about the Kerala leader's position within his own party.

The Centre recently named Tharoor as the leader of the US delegation that will be part of the diplomatic outreach programme over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent retaliation againt terror caMPs located in Pakistan, named Operation Sindoor.

The latest row between the BJP and the Congress erupted after it came to light that Shashi Tharoor was not included in the list of recommendations given by Congress for the diplomatic outreach. Veteran leader Jairam Ramesh admitted that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had submitted the official list to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Tharoor's name did not feature among the four names in it.

What did BJP say? BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday questioned the Congress' decision to not nominate Shashi Tharoor's name despite his knowledge on the matters of foreign policy.

“No one can deny Shashi Tharoor’s eloquence, his long experience as a United Nations official, and his deep insights on matters of foreign policy,” he said.

“So why has the Congress Party — and Rahul Gandhi in particular — chosen not to nominate him for the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to explain India’s position on key issues?” Malviya asked.

He wondered whether the decision was made out of ‘insecurity’ or jealousy.

“Is it insecurity? Jealousy? Or simply intolerance of anyone who outshines the ‘high command’?”

Congress defends stance Follwing his revelation about the names, Jairam Ramesh on Saturday issued a rejoinder, saying that it was possible that Rijiju spoke to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge even after the Centre made up its mind.

“It is possible that' Mr Rijiju had talked to Rahul ji and Kharge even after the government had made up their mind, but I am giving him the benefit of the doubt. But what happened is dishonest. We are not going to change these four names,” he said.

At a media briefing at 24, Akbar Road, Ramesh hit out at the government and said, “You cannot include names of MPs (in delegations) without consulting the party.”

In a democratic system, when individual MPs are sent on an official delegation, MPs should seek the concurrence of the party, he said.

Ramesh accused the government of playing "Narad Muni politics".

He said it is "dishonest" and "downright mischievous" to ask the Congress for names when in all probability, they had decided the names even before that.

Ramesh also alleged that the whole delegation exercise is a "diversionary and cosmetic exercise".

Also Read | Indian Akashteer's dominance against Pakistani strikes decoded

Ramesh added that asking for names and then naming someone different was ‘dishonest’ of the government's part.