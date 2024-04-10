Politics
Cards, ludo and low wages: Tales from Maharashtra’s hinterland
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 10 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Summary
- Maharashtra, which elects 48 MPs, is India’s biggest Lok Sabha battleground after Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, the ruling National Democratic Alliance won 41 of its 48 seats. But, voters in India’s richest state may not be that enthusiastic about the NDA this time. Why is that?
Nagpur/Wardha: About an hour’s ride from Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, the geographical centre of India, lies a nondescript village named Jiwnapur. From the outside, it appears like any other village in central India—dry and dusty, with unkempt bushes separating single-storey houses from one another. A tea shop at the centre of the village is where the villagers gather to while away the time. Most are men, both young and middle-aged.
