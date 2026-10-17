Carney Rallies Remain Vote in Alberta as Crucial Referendum Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mark Carney urged voters in Alberta to reject separatism in a referendum next week, saying it’s important for Canada to display unity and push back against those who want to see the country break apart.

“The world has become more dangerous and divided. There are some outside our borders who are working to break us so they can own us,” Carney said at the Forever Canadian political rally in Calgary on Thursday. “At this pivotal moment, Albertans have a choice to build a stronger Alberta and an even greater Canada to leave for our children.”

Carney didn’t mention Donald Trump by name in his speech to several thousand people in Alberta’s largest city.

The US president drew criticism in Canada this week by again suggesting that the country should be absorbed into the US. “They’ll end up being the 51st state because that’s the only way it works,” Trump said during a speech in Arizona on Wednesday. “You know, we don’t need them, but they need us.”

Citizens in the western province will vote Oct. 19 on a question about its future in Canada. They’ll choose whether they want to remain a province or begin a process that could eventually lead to secession, subject to a second vote.

Public opinion surveys suggest the “remain” side is well ahead: a poll taken by Leger in early October found that 70% wish to stay in Canada. But the prime minister urged voters not to be complacent and to turn out.

“Vote like Canada depends on it, because it does,” he said.

Alberta produces the majority of Canada’s oil — more than 4 million barrels a day, most of which is exported to the US.

Carney, who grew up in Alberta, has made a number of policy moves to try to tamp down separatist feelings in the province of 5 million people. He has eased restrictions on oil and gas development and promised to financially back a new oil pipeline, known as the Pacific Link, capable of carrying 1 million barrels a day to the west coast for export to Asia.

“It will create more than 140,000 jobs. It will reduce our dependence on the United States,” Carney said. Those comments generated the loudest cheers of all during his speech.

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