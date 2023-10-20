Cash for question row: Congress backs Mahua Moitra, says ‘whoever speaks against the industrialist...'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that the issue was being made into a rai ka pahaad (mountain out of a molehill)
Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has reacted to the ‘cash for question’ row in which Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is allegedly accused. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the Centre over the row, saying the government got distressed as the name of an industrialist, whom it tried to “protect", has come up. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s suspension over the Modi surname defamation case, the Congress leader also said that whoever speaks against the industrialist becomes an enemy of the country.