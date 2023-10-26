Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra to appear before Ethics Committee on Oct 31
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been accused of involvement in a 'Cash for Query' case. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused her of accepting bribes for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was on Thursday asked to appear before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on October 31 in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against her. Chairman of the Parliament Ethics Committee Vinod Kumar Sonkar said the committee will seek assistance from the Ministries of Home Affairs and IT in probing the allegations against Moitra.