Caught on camera: BJP leaders clash during meeting in Jaipur, grab collars

Two BJP workers clashed during the party's Minority Front meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The meeting, which was to welcome the newly elected state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Madan Rathore, turned chaotic after two leaders fought while attempting to take the stage.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the BJP state office. Hamid Khan Mewati, president of the BJP Minority Morcha, headed the meeting. Party officials, including state office-bearers, district presidents, and district general secretaries, attended the gathering.

Also Read | Jaipur man arrested for vandalising ancient idol over wife’s religious fasts

The chief guest of the event was BJP's newly-elected state president and Rajya Sabha member, Madan Rathore.

Advertisement

The quarrel occurred after party worker Fariduddin Jackie tried to climb on the stage. At the same time, Javed Qureshi, the General Secretary of the Minority Front, tried to stop Jackie from reaching the stage, leading to a physical confrontation between the two. The leaders went to the extent of grabbing each others' collars.

Following this, Madan Rathore intervened to de-escalate the situation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Mohan Singh Bisht? BJP MLA elected deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly

As a consequence of the altercation, Rajasthan BJP Minority Front state president Hamid Khan Mewati issued a notice to remove Javed Qureshi from the post of State General Secretary of the Minority Front for indiscipline during the meeting.

Madan Rathore thanked party workers Meanwhile, Rathore thanked all the party workers of BJP's Minority Morcha for felicitation as he takes charge as State President of the party. Taking to X, Rathore wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the workers, office bearers and dedicated colleagues for the warm welcome and felicitation extended by BJP Minority Morcha Rajasthan on assuming the responsibility of BJP State President.”

He further added, “This love, trust and support of all of you will always inspire me to strengthen the organization and work dedicatedly for the development of the state.”

Advertisement