The Tamil Nadu Assembly on October 9 passed a resolution that directed the Karnataka government to release waters of the Cauvery river into the state as per the order issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on behalf of the ruling DMK government. It was passed unanimously as all state parties, including the Congress, the AIADMK and the BJP extended their support.

The CWMA on September 29 upheld the order of Cauvery Water Management Committee that directed the Karnataka government to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu between September 28 and October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress-led Karnataka government has refrained from complying with the order, as it has pointed towards the deficient rainfall in the state.

The rainfall was below normal in the period between June and August, which has stressed the available water resources, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly said before the CWMA on September 29. The state's priority is to address drinking water requirements of its residents, Karnataka government officials reportedly added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddaramaiah had last month also announced that his government would be approaching the Supreme Court, if necessitated, to challenge the order issued by CWMA. His government has argued that the water-sharing tribunal should draw out a new formula for sharing all inter-state river waters in a distress year, when Monsoon rainfall is below par.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada groups and farmer outfits in Karnataka have upped the ante against the state government, demanding the chief minister to take all possible measures to cut down the release of Cauvery waters to the neighbouring state.

The protesters had called a Bengaluru bandh on September 26, followed by a statewide shutdown on September 29. Vatal Nagaraj, a pro-Kannada outfit, has announced a blockade at National Highway near Hoskote toll in Bengaluru on October 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

