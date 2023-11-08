CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra; ‘…count my shoes’, she responds

Anti-corruption body Lokpal has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said on November 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Lokpal has today, on the basis of my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for allegedly indulging in corruption that compromised national security," Dubey said on social media platform X.

An official statement from the anti-graft panel was awaited by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

Reacting to the media reports, Moitra said the central agency should first lodge cases against the alleged irregularities involving the Adani group, and then they are “welcome to come, count my shoes".

"For media calling me- my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes (sic)," Moitra tweeted.

The development comes days after the TMC MP appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection to the case. She had walked out of the panel's proceedings, accusing it of asking “filthy questions".

The alleged cash-for-query case emerged on October 15, after Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra, who has been accused by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai of accepting bribe from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions targeting the Adani group.

Citing Dehadral's research, Dubey said that Moitra asked approximately 50 questions on the Adani group in the Parliament, out of total 61, "which shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his company".

Moitra has dismissed the allegations, calling it a ploy by the ruling BJP in a bid to silence her. “Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she had tweeted.

Apart from the allegation of accepting bribes for asking questions, Moitra was later also accused of sharing her login credentials with Hiranandani. This amounts to a breach of security policies related to government websites and emails, Dubey had said.

"First BJP said 'Cash for Questions'. That failed since NO evidence to back fake allegation. Now it is 'National Security' (sic)," Moitra had tweeted, in response to the accusation levelled against her.

While speaking to media publications last month, Moitra reportedly admitted that the login credentials were shared by her with Hiranandani. However, she denied accepting any bribe, or having any ulterior motive behind it. “No MP types her/his own question. I have given him (Darshan) the password and login for someone in his office to type it (the questions) down and upload," she said, while speaking to The Indian Express.

"My phone number is given (for the OTP)… There is no question of Darshan or anyone putting it without my knowledge," the newspaper quoted her as saying on October 28.

