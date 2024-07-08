Centre reopens application window for White Goods under the PLI scheme

  The application window for the PLI for white goods is being reopened because of industry appetite to invest more under the scheme, the commerce ministry said.

Manufacturers are being invited to make investments for white goods, especially air conditioners and LED lights.
New Delhi: Manufacturers are being invited to make investments under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods—specifically air conditioners and LED lights—under an extended window, the Centre said on Monday.

The application window will be open between 15 July and 12 October, said the ministry of commerce & industry, the nodal ministry which co-ordinates the PLI scheme.

“The application window for the PLI Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) is being reopened based on the appetite of the industry to invest more under the scheme, which is an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the PLIWG Scheme,” it added.

The ministry said new applicants will only be eligible for incentives for the remainder of the PLI scheme’s tenure under the white goods category.

Quarterly claims processing

Further, to maintain liquidity in the business, better capital management, and enhance the operational efficiency of beneficiaries, the Centre has also decided to introduce the system of quarterly claims processing under the PLI scheme, moving away from annual processing.

In April 2021, the Union Cabinet approved the PLI Scheme for white goods for manufacturing components and sub-assemblies of air conditioners and LED lights.

This scheme, to be implemented over seven years—FY22 to FY29—has an outlay of 6,238 crore.

So far, as many as 66 applicants with committed investments of 6,962 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.

For AC components, companies like Daikin, Voltas, Amber, LG, Blue Star, Panasonic, Haier, and IFB have committed investments, according to the ministry.

Similarly, for manufacturing components of LED lights, companies like Dixon, Surya, Orient, Crompton Greaves, Adsun, Luker and Signify have committed investments.

“These investments will lead to the manufacturing of components of air conditioners and LED Lights across the complete value chain, including components which are not manufactured in India presently with sufficient quantity,” it added.

Announced in 2020 with an outlay of  1.97 trillion (over $26 billion), the PLI scheme covers 14 sectors and provides an incentive of 4-6% on incremental sales of products manufactured in India.

 

 

