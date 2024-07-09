Politics
Budget 2024: Govt working on PLI scheme for making shipping-grade containers
Dhirendra Kumar , Subhash Narayan 6 min read 09 Jul 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Summary
- The government aims at improving its domestic availability and cut large scale import as, especially from China, said two officials in the know.
New Delhi: The government is working on a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing shipping-grade containers to improve its domestic availability and cut large scale import as, especially from China, said two officials in the know, seeking anonymity.
