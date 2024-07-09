“The government should also not limit this support to the PLI scheme only. Container manufacturing should be treated as an export-oriented unit and it should be made GST-free, considering they are predominantly used for export-import purposes," he said. “It is important to note that more than 90% of containers come from China, irrespective of the shipping companies. Therefore, India needs to sustain its container manufacturing capabilities. Beyond containers, we also need to develop our shipping lines," Ramakrishna said.