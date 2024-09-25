’My life at risk...’: Champai makes big ‘political conspiracy’ allegations against CM Hemant Soren

Champai Soren, former Jharkhand CM, claims the Hemant Soren-led government endangered his safety by withdrawing security vehicles. He accuses it of a political conspiracy and asserts his decision to join the BJP stems from feelings of disrespect within the JMM.

Published25 Sep 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren arrives days after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Birsa Munda Airport i
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren arrives days after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Birsa Munda Airport i(PTI)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who recently switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the Hemant Soren-led government of jeopardizing his safety by withdrawing all security vehicles assigned to him.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, previously with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), labeled the move as a "political conspiracy" intended to intimidate him.

"The Jharkhand government withdrew all security vehicles assigned to me, putting my life at risk, under a political conspiracy. I am not afraid of this move. The people of Jharkhand would provide security to me," he asserted in an interview with PTI.

Champai Soren emphasized that he has always remained true to his values and believes the electorate will respond decisively against the JMM-led coalition in the upcoming assembly polls.

In response to Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren’s accusations that the BJP is "buying" political leaders, Champai stated, "No one can dare buy me. I have made crystal clear the circumstances behind leaving JMM." His decision to join the BJP stems from feelings of "humiliation" and "disrespect" he claims to have experienced within the JMM.

Hemant Soren Accuses BJP of Divisive Tactics

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing critique of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), likening them to "rats" undermining communal harmony in Jharkhand for electoral gain.

Speaking at a rally in Bhognadih, Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP is intentionally fostering discord between Hindu and Muslim communities, particularly highlighting the involvement of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"RSS is invading the state like rats and destroying it. Chase such forces away when you see them entering your villages with 'handia' and 'daru' (locally brewed liquor)... They want to create communal disturbances and tension ahead of elections for political gains," Soren declared during the rally, which he addressed virtually from Ranchi.

Hemant Soren warned of increasing provocations, such as throwing meat into temples and mosques, characterizing the BJP as a party primarily serving traders and industrialists. His comments seem directed at Champai Soren’s recent defection, which he views as part of the BJP's strategy to manipulate local politics for its agenda.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:52 PM IST
