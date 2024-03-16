‘Chanda Do, Dhandha Lo': Congress says Supreme Court-monitored probe needed in electoral bonds data
Congress on Saturday stepped up its attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the electoral bonds issue, which has indicated that the saffron party was the biggest receiver of the funds in the past few years. Alleging “extortion" of thousands of crores from corporate India, Congress has demanded that a need for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds is pressing. “Chanda Do, Dhandha Lo" is what Congress alleges as one of the corrupt tactics of the BJP.