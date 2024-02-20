Chandigarh mayoral election: Supreme Court directs ‘recounting’, says count 8 rejected ballots as well
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed recounting in the Chandigarh Mayor election with the eight ballots that were ‘invalidated’, triggering controversy
The Supreme Court has directed recounting in the Chandigarh Mayor election with the eight ballots that were “invalidated", triggering controversy. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed the eight “invalid" votes be treated as valid and the Chandigarh Mayor election result be declared on the basis of the recounting. The Supreme Court also came down heavily on Returning Officer Anil Masih, who had conducted the Chandigarh Mayor election and is accused of tampering with the ballots.