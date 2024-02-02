Chandigarh Mayor polls protest: Traffic hit as AAP, BJP supporters clash at Delhi's DDU Marg
Though police had beefed up security and raised barricades on and around the stretch, it proved difficult for them to control the protestors as they tried to remove the barricades to move ahead, that led to detention of many.
Commuters had a harrowing time crossing the DDU Marg in Central Delhi as the ruling AAP and opposition BJP mounted demonstrations against each other, a few hundred metres apart, over allegations of rigging of Chandigarh polls and corruption in the city administration.
