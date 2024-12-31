Chandrababu Naidu vs Mamata Banerjee: The staggering net worth gap between India’s wealthiest and poorest CM is…

Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh is the wealthiest chief minister of India with a declared net worth of ₹931 crore. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is followed by Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh who has declared a net worth of ₹332 crore. At number 3 in the list of wealthiest chief ministers of India is Karnataka's Siddaramaiah who has a declared net worth of ₹51 crore.

Among the poorest chief ministers, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal has declared assets worth ₹15 lakh. The TMC chief is followed by Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir with a declared wealth of ₹55 lakh and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala who has assets worth ₹1 crore.

So the gap between the net worths of the wealthiest (Naidu) and poorest (Banerjee) chief minister in India is close to ₹930 crore.

Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh is the wealthiest chief minister of India with a declared net worth of ₹931 crore

The details were released by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report on December 30. The ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 31 current chief ministers in state Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation to prepare the report. The details have been extracted from affidavits filed by the chief ministers prior to contesting their last elections.

₹ 52.59 average assets of CMs The report said the average asset per chief minister from state assemblies and union territories is ₹52.59 crore.

Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal has declared assets worth ₹15 lakh.

While India's per capita net national income or NNI was approximately ₹ 1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a chief minister is ₹ 13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India.

The total assets of 31 chief ministers are worth ₹1,630 crores.

It also said 13 (42 percent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 (32 percent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest chief minister of India with a declared net worth of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>931 crore.

Out of the 31 chief ministers, only two are women - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Atishi.