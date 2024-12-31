Chandrababu Naidu vs Mamata Banerjee: The staggering net worth gap between India’s wealthiest and poorest CM is…

A latest report uncovers a staggering 930 crore gap between India's wealthiest and poorest chief ministers, highlighting disparities in political leadership. While Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu boasts 931 crore, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee barely claims 15 lakh. 

Gulam Jeelani
Updated31 Dec 2024, 06:08 AM IST
Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh is the wealthiest chief minister of India with a declared net worth of 931 crore. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is followed by Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh who has declared a net worth of 332 crore. At number 3 in the list of wealthiest chief ministers of India is Karnataka's Siddaramaiah who has a declared net worth of 51 crore.

Among the poorest chief ministers, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal has declared assets worth 15 lakh. The TMC chief is followed by Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir with a declared wealth of 55 lakh and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala who has assets worth 1 crore.

So the gap between the net worths of the wealthiest (Naidu) and poorest (Banerjee) chief minister in India is close to 930 crore.

The details were released by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report on December 30. The ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 31 current chief ministers in state Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation to prepare the report. The details have been extracted from affidavits filed by the chief ministers prior to contesting their last elections.

52.59 average assets of CMs

The report said the average asset per chief minister from state assemblies and union territories is 52.59 crore.

While India's per capita net national income or NNI was approximately 1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a chief minister is 13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India.

The total assets of 31 chief ministers are worth 1,630 crores.

It also said 13 (42 percent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 (32 percent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

Out of the 31 chief ministers, only two are women - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Atishi.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The average net worth of Indian chief ministers is significantly higher than the national per capita income.
  • A notable percentage of chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, raising questions about political integrity.
  • The wealth gap among chief ministers reflects broader issues of inequality in political representation and access to resources.
