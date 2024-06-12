Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh along with 24 ministers in his cabinet today, June 12. The event will be held at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport in Krishna district. Naidu has allocated three berths to the Jana Sena Party, including the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Pawan Kalyan . One ministerial berth has been given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the other ally.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party leaders in the cabinet include Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh. Satya Kumar Yadav is the lone BJP minister in Naidu’s cabinet.

Out of 24 ministers, 17 are newcomers. The cabinet includes three women, eight Backward Class leaders, two SCs, one ST and one Muslim.

Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, will also be inducted into the cabinet. Two leaders who defected from the YSR Congress – Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Kolusu Parthasarathy – will also take oath as ministers today.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the TDP, won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, winning 164 of the 175 seats. The TDP won 135 out of the 144 seats it contested, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all the 21 seats it contested, and the BJP won eight out of 10 seats it contested. The incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) only won 11 seats.

Here is a full list of ministers taking oath today.

1-Chandrababu Naidu – Chief Minister

2-Pawan Kalyan – Deputy Chief Minister

3- Nara Lokesh

4- Nadendla Manohar (Jana Sena)

5- K Atchennaidu

6- Vangalapudi Anitha

7- Anagani Satya Prasad

8- Nimmala Rama Naidu

9- Satya Kumar Yadav (BJP)

10- Anam Ramnarayana Reddy

11- Kollu Ravindra

12- Kolusu Partha Sarathy

13- Ponguru Narayana

14- N Md Farooq

15- Payyavula Kesav

16- Kandula Durgesh (Jana Sena)

17- Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

18- Gottipati Ravi Kumar

19- Gummadi Sandhya Rani

20- B C Janardhan Reddy

21- T G Bharath

22- S Savitha

23- Vasamsetty Subhash

24- Kondapalli Srinivas

25- Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy

