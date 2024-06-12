Explore
Business News/ Politics / Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers to take oath; Pawan Kalyan to be Dy CM. Full list here
BackBack

Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers to take oath; Pawan Kalyan to be Dy CM. Full list here

Written By Gulam Jeelani

Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: Out of 24 ministers in Naidu's cabinet, 17 are newcomers. The cabinet includes three women, eight Backward Class leaders, two SCs, one ST and one Muslim.

Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers to take oath; Pawan Kalyan to be Dy CM. Full list here (PTI)Premium
Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers to take oath; Pawan Kalyan to be Dy CM. Full list here (PTI)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh along with 24 ministers in his cabinet today, June 12. The event will be held at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport in Krishna district. Naidu has allocated three berths to the Jana Sena Party, including the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Pawan Kalyan. One ministerial berth has been given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the other ally. 

Follow Live Updates on Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in here

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party leaders in the cabinet include Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh. Satya Kumar Yadav is the lone BJP minister in Naidu’s cabinet.  

Out of 24 ministers, 17 are newcomers. The cabinet includes three women, eight Backward Class leaders, two SCs, one ST and one Muslim.

Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, will also be inducted into the cabinet. Two leaders who defected from the YSR Congress – Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Kolusu Parthasarathy – will also take oath as ministers today.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha to swear in new chief ministers today, PM Modi to grace both events | Top points

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the TDP, won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, winning 164 of the 175 seats. The TDP won 135 out of the 144 seats it contested, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all the 21 seats it contested, and the BJP won eight out of 10 seats it contested. The incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) only won 11 seats.

Here is a full list of ministers taking oath today. 

1-Chandrababu Naidu – Chief Minister

2-Pawan Kalyan – Deputy Chief Minister

3- Nara Lokesh 

4- Nadendla Manohar (Jana Sena) 

5- K Atchennaidu 

6- Vangalapudi Anitha 

7- Anagani Satya Prasad 

8- Nimmala Rama Naidu 

9- Satya Kumar Yadav (BJP) 

10- Anam Ramnarayana Reddy 

11- Kollu Ravindra 

12- Kolusu Partha Sarathy 

13- Ponguru Narayana 

14- N Md Farooq 

15- Payyavula Kesav 

16- Kandula Durgesh (Jana Sena) 

17- Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy 

18- Gottipati Ravi Kumar 

19- Gummadi Sandhya Rani 

20- B C Janardhan Reddy 

21- T G Bharath 

22- S Savitha 

23- Vasamsetty Subhash 

24- Kondapalli Srinivas 

25- Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy

Published: 12 Jun 2024, 09:24 AM IST
