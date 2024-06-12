Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers to take oath; Pawan Kalyan to be Dy CM. Full list here
Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: Out of 24 ministers in Naidu's cabinet, 17 are newcomers. The cabinet includes three women, eight Backward Class leaders, two SCs, one ST and one Muslim.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh along with 24 ministers in his cabinet today, June 12. The event will be held at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport in Krishna district. Naidu has allocated three berths to the Jana Sena Party, including the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Pawan Kalyan. One ministerial berth has been given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the other ally.