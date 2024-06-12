Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan as Minister in new cabinet | Watch
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari among others.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on June 12. Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan also took oath as a Minister in his cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park.