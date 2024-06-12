Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan as Minister in new cabinet | Watch

Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan as Minister in new cabinet | Watch

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari among others.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (PTI Photo)

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on June 12. Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan also took oath as a Minister in his cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park.

Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live Updates

After taking the oath as Chief Minister, Naidu hugged PM Modi on stage. According to a list released by the TDP, the Cabinet will have 21 Ministers from the TDP, three from the Janasena Party, and one from the BJP.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth time that Naidu has assumed charge as Andhra's Chief Minister and the second time after the bifurcation in 2014. Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation, and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly and parliamentary elections.

