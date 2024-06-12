Mint Primer | Why Naidu faces a daunting task in Andhra Pradesh
Summary
- Chandrababu Naidu's fourth term as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh could be his most difficult. He would have to balance his welfare politics with reviving economic and industrial development in a financially depleted state.
N. Chandrababu Naidu's fourth term as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh could be his most difficult as he inherits a financially broke and industrially ignored state. Mint delves deeper into the challenges the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader faces this time around.