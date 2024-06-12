Mint Primer | Why Naidu faces a daunting task in Andhra Pradesh

4. So Naidu’s fourth term won’t be easy?

It appears so. Raising funds will be his biggest challenge. His ‘Super six guarantees’ alone, if implemented, are expected to cost the exchequer as much as ₹1.2 trillion annually. This is over and above what the YSRCP government spent on welfare. The state’s finances cannot fund this as things stand now. That apart, Naidu has promised to revive Amaravati as the state capital. The cost for this was originally pegged at ₹50,000 crore. Funds apart, he has to make Andhra Pradesh an attractive investment destination. For this, he must first convince wary investors of policy continuity.