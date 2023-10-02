TDP workers across the country demand the release of Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in a skill development scam case.

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party supporters on Monday staged a hunger strike protesting the arrest of their chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu.

The party workers held 'I am with CBN' posters demanding the release of Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. The hunger strike was held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October.

At the protest site, Nara Lokesh talked to reporters and accused the Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of being a 'madman' and the arrest of his father N Chandrababu Naidu a 'political witch-hunt'.

"Mr Naidu is known for efficiency, transparency and integrity. Today, we have a madman as the CM of Andhra Pradesh and he is putting false cases against a credible politician. It's nothing but a political witch-hunt...It's not just him, they have put false cases against me. They've also threatened to put cases against my wife and my mother and send them to jail..." N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was heard saying.

From candle marches to rallies, TDP workers have been demanding the release of Chandrababu Naidu by showcasing their outrage across the country.

Earlier, a rally was organised in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district opposing the arrest of the former state Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The hunger strike in Delhi comes one day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing which is scheduled on Tuesday in which the SC will hear a plea of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order in dismissing a petition for quashing the FIR against him in the Andhra Pradesh skill development scam which was filed by Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh based on the complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy.

In his plea, Naidu contended that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had rejected his petition by ignoring his pleading that under Section 17A of the PC Act, which came into force on July 26, 2018, no FIR against a public servant could be registered without prior sanction of the appropriate authority.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 9 September in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case.

