Chaotic closure of a huge ISIS detention camp is testing Syria’s regime
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Feb 2026, 02:43 pm IST
Summary
Syria’s government is moving to close the facility and relocate detainees after escapes and rioting.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Syrian government is moving to close a detention camp that held tens of thousands of people including family members of suspected Islamic State fighters, after unrest threatened its grip on the facility just weeks after taking it over.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story