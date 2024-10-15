In charts: Making sense of urban India’s political faultlines
SummaryOur latest survey found nearly a halfway split on key questions of electoral politics, such as EVMs, exit polls and media bias. Read on for more details.
The recent assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir has raised a question mark over the reliability of exit poll forecasts again. Some are alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) aren’t foolproof, or that the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the mainstream media favour the ruling dispensation. On some such questions about the country’s electoral politics, urban Indians are largely split on party lines, the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey found.