In charts: Making sense of urban India’s political faultlines

Are exit polls reliable?

Public opinion was divided on the integrity of exit poll projections, with 46% believing that the forecasts for the 2024 elections were fraudulent and reeked of a scam, as alleged by the Congress soon after the results. The rest said exit polls can go wrong but allegations of fraud were baseless. Among BJP supporters, three-fifths (60%) trusted the exit polls and rejected fraud claims. But 56% of Congress supporters believed the exit polls were fraudulent. The survey indicates that trust in exit polls is closely tied to party loyalty, with BJP supporters showing more trust in their legitimacy.