Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh decked up for swearing-in ceremony of CM; Names of cabinet ministers to be unveiled soon
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers, Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav respectively along with their cabinet ministers will take place today. The event in Chhattisgarh will be held at Science College ground in Raipur at 2 PM. The ceremony in Madhya Pradesh will be held at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal.