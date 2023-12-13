The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers, Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav respectively along with their cabinet ministers will take place today. The event in Chhattisgarh will be held at Science College ground in Raipur at 2 PM. The ceremony in Madhya Pradesh will be held at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal.

The Chhattisgarh cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the chief minister as per the norm. Speculations surrounding state political circles suggest that the new council of ministers will consist of a mix of fresh faces and old-timers.

Arun Sao said, "Like the historic victory of BJP in the elections, the swearing-in ceremony of Sai and the council of minister will also be historic," reported PTI. Over 50,000 people are expected to turn up to witness the event.

The BJP on Sunday chose tribal leader Sai (59) as the new CM as the party gained majority vote in Chhattisgarh constituent assembly elections and restored power after 5 years. Sai was a former Union minister and had also served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief. Sao said, “The exact number of leaders who will take oath will be known to everyone on time," over speculations about new cabinet and deputy CMs.

Sao informed, "PM Narendra Modi ji, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of other states, Union ministers, senior BJP leaders from other states, eminent personalities, and intellectuals will attend the ceremony," in Chhattisgarh. He also said that BJP workers and common people would be also present in large numbers. Moreover, all the political parties in Chhattisgarh state have been invited for the event including the opposition (Congress).

BJP state president of Madhya Pradesh, VD Sharma said, "Our newly designated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet will take the oath in the ceremony held at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. It will be organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and National Party President JP Nadda and will be historic," reported ANI. He added, "A large number of party workers will also be present in the program. I welcome everyone attending the program."

An official informed PTI that around about 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements in Chhattisgarh. The official further stated that stringent security measures are in place with intensive checks being conducted at intersections, bus stands, railway stations, airports, and more in Raipur city.

The event will have three separate stages at the Science Ground for the program. Preparations further involve the installation of LED lights and huge screens, and separate sections for special guests, media persons, and common people

The official noted, "The main oath-taking ceremony will take place on the first stage. The middle one is reserved for VIPs, while the third platform is for the newly-elected MLAs."

Political expert R Krishna Das said, "Several fresh faces were elected in recent elections from the BJP sparking off speculations that the old-timers may find it tough to secure a cabinet berth," reported PTI.

Das added that the BJP, which returned to power in Chhattisgarh after five years, will also have to keep social engineering in mind while picking ministers as it had done in the past. He believes that women may get a greater representation in the new Cabinet.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said, “It is the CM's prerogative, whether he does it tomorrow or after that," on being asked about the formation of the cabinet in Madhya Pradesh. He further added, "I have seen about him (Mohan Yadav) on social media; he is a very brave and very hardworking person. Many congratulations to him. I think Madhya Pradesh will reach greater heights."

(With agency inputs)

