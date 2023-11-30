With the polling for the 90 Assembly seats completed for Chhattisgarh in two phases – 7 and 17 November, and the polling in all other states concluded, the India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, News 24-Today's Chanakya and Times Now-ETG are all set with their predictions.

TV5 News Exit Polls 2023 predictions:

Making the predictions for exit polls 2023 for Chhattisgarh, TV5 News claimed that ruling Congress will manage to keep its bastion safe by winning between 54-64 seats, while BJP may get 29-39 seats. Other parties may get 0-2 seats.

Today's Chanakya Exit Polls 2023 predictions:

With the exit polls for the Chhattisgarh are coming out, Today's Chanakya on 30 November predicted Congress to get around 57 seats, while BJP may win 33-8 seats. Others may win between 0-3 seats.

Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls 2023 predictions:

Another agency Jan Ki Baat in its predictions said that Congress may retain the state, as they are likely to win around 42-53 seats in Chhattisgarh. While it claimed BJP may get between 34-45 seats.

India Today Axis My India Exit Polls 2023 predictions:

India Today Axis My India on 30 November in their prediction predicted Congress to win 40-50 seats, while BJP may get between 36-46 seats. Others may get 1-5 seats.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE

According to the details, Chhattisgarh is the only state to go to polls in two phases, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Congress are fighting for the throne.

Compared to the 2018 elections, where the voting percentage was recorded at 76.88 percent, this time the voter turnout appeared satisfactory at 76.31 percent.

Currently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in is power in Chhattisgarh and is hoping to retain it. On the contrary, the BJP is trying to snatch the power from Congress, which dethroned it with a three-fourths majority in 2018.

The key candidates from the Congress include CM Bhupesh Baghel, deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant.

As per details, as many as 1,63,14,479 voters including 81,41,624 men, 81,72,171 women, and 684 of third gender were eligible to vote at 18,833 polling booths in the 2023 assembly polls.

What 2018 predictions had said, what reality was?

In 2018, the Congress had won 51 seats, while the BJP could bag only 13. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) had won four seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party had won 2 seats.

In 2018 Election Exit poll predictions, CSDS–ABP News had predicted 52 seats for the BJP and 35 seats for the Congress.

While, C Voter-Republic TV had predicted 45 seats for the Congress and 39 seats for the BJP. And News 24-Pace Media had predicted 39 seats for the BJP and 48 seats for the Congress.

Even Axis My India–India Today had predicted 60 seats for the Congress and 26 for the BJP.

News X-NETA in its prediction claimed 42 seats for the BJP and 41 seats for the Congress, while, Today's Chanakya had predicted 36 seats for the BJP and 50 seats for the Congress.

However, in the actual poll result the Congress had defeated the BJP by winning 68 seats.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.