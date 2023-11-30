Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE News Updates: Congress may win 54-64 seats, BJP lags behind
Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 Live News Updates: According to most of the agencies, Congress may manage to keep its bastion safe by winning between 54-64 seats, while BJP may get between 29-39 seats.
With the polling for the 90 Assembly seats completed for Chhattisgarh in two phases – 7 and 17 November, and the polling in all other states concluded, the India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, News 24-Today's Chanakya and Times Now-ETG are all set with their predictions.