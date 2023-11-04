Chhattisgarh CM alleges BJP-PM Modi links to online betting app: ‘Why was the Mahadev app not closed?’
Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had links to the Mahadev betting app. To cite his claim, CM Baghel said that the Central government had not banned the Mahadev betting app yet, and alleged that no crackdown had happened on the betting app.