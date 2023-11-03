ED claims to have arrested 'cash courier' sent from UAE to give CM Baghel ₹5 crore for election expenses. CM flags timing of ED raid as politically motivated.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader ina strong worded tweet refuted claims by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was paid ₹508 crore by the Mahadev Online betting app. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister flagged the timing of the ED raid and claim saying “Bharatiya Janata Party wants to contest Chhattisgarh elections with the help of agencies like ED, IT, DRI and CBI". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The probe agency claimed that they had arrested a ‘cash courier’ Ashim Das who was allegedly sent from UAE to give CM Baghel ₹5 crore for Chhattisgarh Assembly election expenses.

The alleged agent, Asim Das, has been arrested by the agency in Raipur after it recovered ₹5.39 crore cash from. He was allegedly sent by the app promoters from the UAE “especially, to deliver large amount of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party", the ED claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Baghel in his statement flagged that ED loudly made the claims of the Congress leader receiving money from the Mahadev App promoters, but “written in a short sentence that the statement is a matter of investigation".

Assembly Elections will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, while results will be declared on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress says ‘ED - the Modiastra’ The Congress on Friday alleged that faced with the prospects of a "certain defeat" in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed his "last remaining astra" - ED - to damage the reputation of its leaders.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Faced with the prospects of a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM has unleashed his last remaining astra - ED - the Modiastra to damage the reputations of Congress leaders."

But the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party's "kavach" (shield), he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mr. Modi's threats and intimidations will only strengthen the resolve of voters who know this is just election drama reflecting the BJP's desperation," Ramesh said.

