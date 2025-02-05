The jail authorities in Chhattisgarh have decided to include Panchjanya and the Organiser magazines affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the libraries for inmates.

The prison libraries in Chhattisgarh currently include collections of books and publications on various subjects. State Director General (Jail) Himanshu Gupta mentioned during an inspection that the jails in the state do have the Panchjanya and Organiser magazines.

He asked jail officials to add the magazines in all the 33 prisons of the state, which are five central, 20 district jails and eight sub-jails, according to a report by the New Indian Express.

According to the Director General, this decision will help reform prisoners by giving them correct guidance, improving their learning, and promoting mental growth. The prison inmates can rehabilitate themselves in mainstream society, the report said citing a senior officer.

The magazines will help to create awareness among prisoners about Sanatan Indian culture and patriotism, as per jail authorities.

The jail authorities usually purchase newspapers, magazines, and books for the library each month. One newspaper and a magazine are available for every 50 inmates in the prison library on an average, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, this move has garnered reactions from both Congress and the BJP. The Congress said that the people of the country do not want to read the divisive thoughts and hateful propaganda promoted by the Panchjanya and Organiser backed by RSS.

“RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP. And the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh will misuse public money in the name of arranging the two weekly magazines in every jail”, the report quoted Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla.