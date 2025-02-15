Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: The highly anticipated results of the Chhattisgarh Urban Body elections will be declared on Saturday, February 16. Under tight security, the vote counting process commenced at 9 AM with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 9:30 AM.
Polling for 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats across the state began at 8 am on February 11 and continued until 5 pm, with the counting of votes set to take place on February 15. There are 44.74 lakh voters, of whom 22.52 lakh are male and 22.73 lakh are female. The Election Commission has set up a total of 597 polling stations across the state for urban body elections.
In January, the Chhattisgarh Election Commission announced that the state will hold urban local body elections on February 11, with results to be declared on February 15. The three-tier panchayat elections will take place in three phases on February 17, 20, and 23, with results to be announced on February 18, 21, and 24, respectively.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would surely succeed and win in the state's Municipal Corporation Elections 2025.
"We will win. We had succeeded in the Vidhan Sabha bye-elections too. There have been good developmental works in the last 13 months. People's faith in the BJP has increased..." the CM said while addressing the media.
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: When was Nikay Chunav announced?
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: Who are the candidates from Ambikapur Municipal Corporation
The Ambikapur Municipal Corporation saw a fight between Congress' Dr Ajay Tirkey and BJP's Manjusha Bhagat for the post of mayor.
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: Who will win from Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation?
In the Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation, the BJP fielded former MP Madhusudan Yadav against Congress' Nikhil Dwivedi for the post of mayor.
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: Raipur to get a new mayor tomorrow
The Raipur Municipal Corporation saw a contest between BJP's Meenal Choubey and Congress' Dipti Dubey for the post of mayor. Dipti Dubey is the wife of former mayor Pramod Dubey.
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: Which district saw highest and lowest voter turnouts?
On Friday 11, Korea district recorded the highest voter turnout at 84. 97 per cent in the state while Bilaspur district saw lowest turnout at 51.37 per cent.
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: Nikay Chunav saw 72.19 per cent voter turnout
The elections were held in 10 municipal corporations, 49 councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats in which 72.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded, said a state election official here.
The polling was held from 8 am to 5 pm.
Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: Celebrations begin at the BJP office | Video
