Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result LIVE: The highly anticipated results of the Chhattisgarh Urban Body elections will be declared on Saturday, February 16. Under tight security, the vote counting process commenced at 9 AM with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 9:30 AM.

Polling for 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats across the state began at 8 am on February 11 and continued until 5 pm, with the counting of votes set to take place on February 15. There are 44.74 lakh voters, of whom 22.52 lakh are male and 22.73 lakh are female. The Election Commission has set up a total of 597 polling stations across the state for urban body elections.

In January, the Chhattisgarh Election Commission announced that the state will hold urban local body elections on February 11, with results to be declared on February 15. The three-tier panchayat elections will take place in three phases on February 17, 20, and 23, with results to be announced on February 18, 21, and 24, respectively.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would surely succeed and win in the state's Municipal Corporation Elections 2025.

"We will win. We had succeeded in the Vidhan Sabha bye-elections too. There have been good developmental works in the last 13 months. People's faith in the BJP has increased..." the CM said while addressing the media.