China adjusts, and readjusts, its embrace of Russia in Ukraine crisis

Since the invasion, China has been stuck in an increasingly difficult diplomatic straddle. It needs to honor its partnership with Russia—one that both sides a few weeks ago said has “no limits"—while not abandoning its commitment to foreign-policy principles around noninterference, which would require it to unequivocally condemn the Russian assault. Adding to its balancing act is a desire to prevent its relations with the U.S. and Europe from going completely off the rails.