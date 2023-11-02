China Cremates Former Premier Whose Death Hovers Over Xi Jinping

SINGAPORE—During his final months as China’s premier, Li Keqiang evoked two grand waterways seen as nurturing Chinese civilization as he tried to reassure citizens about their country’s future.

“The Yangtze and Yellow rivers won’t flow backwards," Li said last year, arguing that China would never reverse course on a four-decade policy of opening up its economy. Those words went viral on Chinese social media after Li’s unexpected death of heart failure last week, shared by mourners to subtly rebuke top leader Xi Jinping for seemingly breaching Li’s promise.

Xi and other senior Communist Party officials gathered Thursday morning at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing to pay their final respects to Li, each bowing before the former premier’s body, which was draped with a party flag, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Chinese flags flew at half-staff at major public spaces and government premises across the country in tribute to Li, whose remains were cremated after the ceremony.

Li’s death in Shanghai on Oct. 27 at the age of 68, spurred an outpouring of grief—in person and online—that often eulogized the former premier as a reformist voice and invoked his remarks as a veiled criticism of Xi’s autocratic leadership.

Li was the Communist Party’s No. 2 official from 2012 to 2022 and served a decade as premier before stepping down in March. Widely considered one of China’s weakest premiers, he lost influence over economic policy and became sidelined as Xi concentrated power in his own hands.

Li Keqiang in 2014. Peking University, his alma mater, posted an article eulogizing him as an avid reader.

Even so, Li’s death and the mass mourning that followed come at a sensitive time for Xi, who has been grappling with a sluggish economy, record-high youth unemployment and a crumbling property market. Grieving a deceased official, observers said, offers an avenue for venting anger at current leaders.

Many people see Li as a “mirror image" of themselves, comparing their own repressed lives under Xi’s autocratic rule with Li’s “humiliated" existence as an inconsequential premier, said Hao Qun, an exiled Chinese writer who publishes under the pen name Murong Xuecun. “When they mourn Li Keqiang, they are also mourning themselves."

At Thursday’s ceremony, Xi and other senior officials offered condolences to Li’s family, while former top leader Hu Jintao, a political patron to Li, sent a wreath to the wake.

The memorial arrangements for Li were in line with those made for former Chinese Premier Li Peng, who died in 2019 at the age of 90. The younger Li was the most senior party grandee to die since former paramount leader Jiang Zemin late last year.

The deaths of top Chinese officials have in the past spurred public mourning that evolved into mass protests against incumbent leaders.

The 1989 Tiananmen Square protests started as a gathering to grieve the death of former party general secretary Hu Yaobang. In 1976, crowds that assembled on Tiananmen Square to mourn the late Premier Zhou Enlai, who died earlier that year, used the occasion to criticize senior officials who fanned some of the worst excesses of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution—prompting security forces to clear the square.

This time, authorities appeared to have headed off major displays of dissent. At Li’s former residence in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei, where he was born and raised, masses of people paid tribute to the former premier by laying flowers outside the building, with lines of mourners snaking through streets and bouquets piling up above head height—scenes that mirrored the public mourning of Jiang last year. Many also memorialized Li virtually, penning prose and poetry about him.

On social media and online chat rooms, some users shared Li’s remarks that portrayed him as an advocate of a more open and pluralistic society—in contrast with Xi’s focus on political loyalty, economic self-reliance and national security. Others debated Li’s legacy, saying the former premier, though ineffectual, offered rare candor among senior officials who otherwise uniformly praised Xi. “He spoke the truth," one user said.

The website of Peking University, Li’s alma mater, posted an article that eulogized him as an avid reader—an echo of the book-loving image that Xi, whose academic credentials have been questioned, cultivated for himself after taking power. “Outside his political life, Li Keqiang was an intelligent and diligent reader of books," said the article, first published on the WeChat social-media app. “The man has passed away, and the world now has one less scholar."

Authorities scrubbed social media of some messages that seemed to riff off Li’s death in criticizing Xi, such as references to a song titled “A Pity It Wasn’t You." Officials also appeared to avoid references to the former premier in public statements.

Chinese readouts of Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meetings with President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington last week didn’t mention the condolences that the American officials expressed over Li’s death. Beijing’s account of the Biden meeting instead noted that “Biden asked Wang Yi to extend his greetings to President Xi Jinping"—a message that didn’t appear in the White House readout.

The Communist Party’s response suggests that it feels pressure from the mass mourning of Li, which “helped many people find fellow travelers" who share their anger against Xi, said Hao, the writer. While the resentment isn’t likely to evolve into a broader resistance, they show that Xi “hasn’t really won the respect and affection of the Chinese people," he said.

