China Cremates Former Premier Whose Death Hovers Over Xi Jinping

This time, authorities appeared to have headed off major displays of dissent. At Li’s former residence in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei, where he was born and raised, masses of people paid tribute to the former premier by laying flowers outside the building, with lines of mourners snaking through streets and bouquets piling up above head height—scenes that mirrored the public mourning of Jiang last year. Many also memorialized Li virtually, penning prose and poetry about him.