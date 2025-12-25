China developing options to threaten Taiwan with ‘brute force,’ Pentagon says

China is aiming to have six aircraft carriers by 2035, for a total fleet of nine, the assessment says. Its navy just finished sea trials of its third aircraft carrier, the first designed on its own. The new ship, the Fujian, has a flat deck, similar to American carriers, unlike its first two carriers, which have ramps on the bow. The ship also has an electromagnetic launch system for aircraft, similar to the technology used on Ford-class carriers, the newest in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.