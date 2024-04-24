China faces new EU subsidy probes days before Xi visit
Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Apr 2024, 10:04 PM IST
SummaryThe EU has launched two new probes into allegations of unfair Chinese business practices, days ahead of a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
BRUSSELS—The European Union is ramping up economic pressure on Beijing with two new probes into allegations of unfair Chinese business practices, days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s planned visits to Paris and Budapest.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less