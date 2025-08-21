Trade War Tensions: China ‘opposes’ Trump's 50% tariffs on India, hails Beijing & Delhi as ‘double engines of Asia'

China has sharply criticised Washington’s decision to slap tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, warning that remaining silent in the face of “economic bullying” would only embolden the United States. Beijing has also pledged to stand firmly with New Delhi, framing the two neighbours as indispensable partners in shaping Asia’s economic and political future.

Why is China opposing US tariffs on India? Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said the United States had “long benefited from free trade” but was now treating tariffs as bargaining tools. “The US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India,” Xu declared in New Delhi.

He added that cooperation between India and China was essential not only for their development but also for global stability: “For two neighbouring countries of such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development. We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia. India and China’s unity benefits the world at large.”

What does Beijing expect from India? The Chinese envoy stressed the importance of building mutual trust and avoiding suspicion between India and China. “Both countries are partners, not rivals. We should manage differences through dialogue,” Xu noted, calling for closer alignment of strategies and the expansion of bilateral trade. “We welcome all Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market,” he added.

Xu’s remarks followed the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the boundary question, co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on 19 August. The Chinese delegation also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What progress has been made on the border issue? According to Xu, the talks yielded ten points of consensus, including the creation of an Expert Group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to explore “early harvest” solutions on boundary delimitation. Both sides also agreed to set up new General-Level Mechanisms in the eastern and middle sectors of the border, in addition to the existing framework in the western sector.

“The two sides reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, emphasised handling the issue properly through friendly consultations, and promoting overall development of the China–India bilateral relationship,” Xu said.

What about India-China trade, water cooperation? On economic ties, Beijing and Delhi agreed to reopen three traditional border trading markets — Renqinggang-Changgu, Pulan-Gunji and Jiuba-Namgya — while scheduling the next round of boundary talks in China in 2026.

Both sides also discussed river management. Xu confirmed that the countries would strengthen the China–India Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers and keep communication channels open on renewing relevant agreements. He added that China would share hydrological information during emergency situations “based on humanitarian considerations.”

