China hack enabled vast spying on US officials
Dustin Volz , Aruna Viswanatha , Drew FitzGerald , Sarah Krouse , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
SummaryHackers for months scooped up call logs, unencrypted texts and some audio in breach, allowing them to pierce America’s communications infrastructure without detection.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hackers linked to Chinese intelligence used precision strikes to quietly compromise cellphone lines used by an array of senior national security and policy officials across the U.S. government in addition to politicians, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less