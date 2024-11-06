In the broader attack on U.S. telecom networks, officials believe that the hackers also targeted systems that carriers use to comply with court-authorized surveillance requests. At Lumen, which doesn’t provide wireless service, the attackers didn’t steal any customer data or access its wiretap capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter. Lumen, which has contracts with the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies, was notified of the intrusion by a company that specializes in threat intelligence, the people said.