China has crossed Biden’s red line on Ukraine
SummaryThe president warned Xi not to provide ‘material support’ to Russia. Will there be consequences?
President Biden warned China two years ago not to provide “material support" for Russia’s war in Ukraine. On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken conceded that Xi Jinping ignored that warning. China, Mr. Blinken said, was “overwhelmingly the No. 1 supplier" of Russia’s military industrial base, with the “material effect" of having fundamentally changed the course of the war. Whatever Mr. Biden chooses to do next will be momentous for global security and stability.