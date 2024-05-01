China has crossed Biden’s red line on Ukraine

Fracturing the West through proxy wars in Europe and the Middle East fits neatly within Mr. Xi’s exhortation to his bureaucracy to seek opportunity in international turmoil. “The most important characteristic of the world is, in a word, ‘chaos,’ and this trend appears likely to continue," Mr. Xi told a seminar of Chinese Communist Party leaders in January 2021. “The times and trends are on our side." As Mr. Xi departed a Kremlin meeting in March 2023, he went further, effectively declaring himself and Mr. Putin agents of chaos. “Right now there are changes, the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years," he said. “And we are the ones driving these changes together."