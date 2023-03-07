“China is against India's relationship with the US,” claims Rahul Gandhi

“China is against India's relationship with the US,” claims Rahul Gandhi1 min read . 11:08 AM IST
- The Congress leader expressed his opinion on the presence of Chinese troops in Ladakh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London said that China doesn't want us (India) to have a relationship with the US.
"I think this is what is happening on the borders of my country. China doesn't want us to have a relationship with the US. It is threatening us by saying if you continue to have a relationship then we'll take action. That is why they have got troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi added.
The Congress leader expressed his opinion on the presence of Chinese troops in Ladakh and noted that the basic idea behind the Chinese troops on the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh borders is similar to what is happening in Ukraine.
While making a comparison of Indian borders with that of Ukraine, Gandhi said, "The basic principle that has been applied in Ukraine is that Russia has told Ukraine that we do not accept your relationship with Europe and America and if you do not change this relationship, we will challenge your territorial integrity."
Congress leader further slammed Pakistan for promoting terrorism.
When asked about the difference in Congress' stance compared to BJP's stance on Pakistan, Gandhi responded, "It is important to have good relations with everybody around but that also depends on the actions of Pakistan. Pakistan promoting terrorism in India that becomes very difficult to do and that does happen."
The Congress leader also addressed the threats faced by various institutions in the country and drew attention to the plight of Dalits and minorities in India.
During his speech at the Chatham House, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a "fascist and fundamentalist organisation" that has captured India's institutions and altered the democratic landscape of the country.
During a lecture at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Indian government, accusing them of attacking the basic tenets of Indian democracy. He also claimed that his phone had been under surveillance using the Pegasus spyware, which is allegedly developed and sold by an Israeli company.