China is priming its people and the world for a new pressure campaign on Taiwan

President Trump, unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, has avoided explicitly stating whether the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. Trump has said public commitments would weaken his negotiating position with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who he said promised not to invade during his term. Yet recent moves, including the Trump administration’s delay in military aid, have fueled anxiety in Taipei that American support is being sacrificed for an economic deal with China.