China is studying Russia’s sanctions evasion to prepare for Taiwan conflict
Georgi Kantchev , Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Dec 2024, 12:27 PM IST
SummaryAn interagency group set up in the wake of the Ukraine invasion has been reporting back to Beijing with lessons it can use in case of war and Western penalties.
China has been supporting Russia’s economy since the start of the Ukraine war by buying its oil while supplying it with everything from microelectronics to washing machines.
