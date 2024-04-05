China is targeting US voters and Taiwan with AI-powered disinformation
Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Apr 2024, 09:56 AM IST
SummaryFindings from Microsoft and others are shedding light on Beijing’s expanding covert influence operations.
SAN FRANCISCO—Online actors linked to the Chinese government are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to target voters in the U.S., Taiwan and elsewhere with disinformation, according to new cybersecurity research and U.S. officials.
