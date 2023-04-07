- But Xi Jinping is unlikely to change
Liu He is a grey-haired 71-year-old on the verge of retirement from China’s highest level of economic policymaking. He must have many regrets, not least the battering of his country’s economy by a now-abandoned struggle to crush covid-19, and by the disease’s recent rapid spread. But Mr Liu grinned with obvious pride as he recalled how members of the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos had responded to his delegation’s upbeat remarks there a few days ago. “All kinds of people said, ‘Hey, China is back again!’" he told a television reporter.