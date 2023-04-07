China is trying to win over Westerners and private firms

Mr Liu, who is one of China’s four deputy prime-ministers and a trusted adviser of China’s leader, Xi Jinping, was being modest. It was he, not others in his entourage, who had stolen the show. Among the assembled business titans his speech on January 17th struck a welcome note given the fragile state of the world economy. “If we work hard enough," he said, “the Chinese economy will see a significant improvement in 2023." He pledged “more focus" on supporting private business—which has been deeply disturbed by Mr Xi’s campaign of the past two years to tighten controls over technology firms and his stepped-up use of Marxist-sounding language. To those worried about China’s many barriers to foreign firms, Mr Liu had soothing words: “China’s national reality dictates that opening up to the world is a must, not an expediency. We must open up wider and make it work better."

