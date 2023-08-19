China Launches Drills Near Taiwan After Vice President’s U.S. Stopovers

TAIPEI—China’s military launched fresh drills around Taiwan, in an expression of its displeasure at two stopovers in the U.S. this week by Lai Ching-te, the island democracy’s vice president and front-runner to the presidency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beijing’s military response came roughly a day after Lai returned to Taipei early Friday local time at the end of a weeklong trip to Paraguay, with plane transits in the U.S. on the way in and out of the South American country, one of Taipei’s few remaining formal diplomatic allies.

On Saturday, the Eastern Theater Command of China's military, the People's Liberation Army, said it had launched joint sea and air readiness patrols around Taiwan's main island.

“This is a stern warning to the secession forces advocating ‘Taiwan independence’ with external powers," said Senior Col. Shi Yi, a spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, which oversees the forces positioned closest to Taiwan.

In a roughly 30-second-long video clip released by the Eastern Theater Command, Chinese jet fighters and warships could be seen conducting operations as cinematic music played in the background.

Shi said that Saturday's drills would continue—without specifying when they would conclude—with a focus on practical combat capabilities, such as practicing coordinated maneuvers involving naval ships and aircraft, according to a statement posted on the Eastern Theater Command's official account on social-media platform Weibo.

Taiwan’s military, in a statement of its own Saturday, condemned the drills and promised to dispatch “appropriate force" in response to what it called China’s “irrational provocations."

“Not only does this fail to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but it also highlights their aggressive and bellicose mind-set and further solidifies the true nature of their military expansionism and dominance," Taipei’s Defense Ministry said in its statement, referring to the roughly 100-mile body of water that separates Taiwan’s main island from the Chinese mainland.

The Taiwanese military said it detected at least 42 PLA aircraft flying near its airspace, including J-16 and Su-30 jet fighters, between 9 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, with 26 of them crossing the midway point of the Taiwan Strait. Eight Chinese warships were also deployed to carry out the patrol drills, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in its release.

The PLA announcement didn’t explicitly mention Lai, nor his closely watched stopovers in New York and San Francisco. Beijing had lodged unusually strong verbal protests ahead of Lai’s trip. Leaders of China’s Community Party, which has never ruled Taiwan but claims it as part of its territory, have long vowed to take control of the island—by force if necessary—and have been unnerved by a recent warming of ties between Washington and Taipei.

Lai had told reporters in Paraguay on Tuesday that “if China were to use my U.S. transit visits as a pretext" to launch military drills, “it would validate the ongoing reports by international media that China is attempting to use military threats to meddle in Taiwan’s elections."

In a separate statement Saturday, Lin Yu-chan, a spokeswoman for the presidential office, described the Chinese military activity as part of Beijing's aim of stirring up fear in Taiwan and interfering in the coming elections. She urged China to "immediately stop such unilateral actions that only bring instability to the region and trouble to the international community."

Lai is the front-runner to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen in a coming three-way race for Taiwan’s presidency that is set to be held in January. While the presidential election is still five months away, analysts said the race is too close to call, particularly given Taiwan’s reputation for volatile politics.

Though both Tsai and Lai are members of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, the current vice president is viewed in both Washington and Beijing as more aggressive in asserting Taiwan’s independence—a red line for China. In interviews, Lai has pledged to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait if elected to lead Taiwan.

After Lai's 24-hour stopover in New York at the beginning of the week, Lai transited through San Francisco for another 10 hours. During his stop in California, he met with Laura Rosenberger, the head of the U.S.'s de facto embassy in Taipei, and attended a dinner event with members of the overseas Taiwanese community in San Francisco.

Both Washington and Taipei have sought to keep Lai’s public appearances in the U.S. brief and low-key. Unlike Tsai, who met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) during a transit stop in California in April—marking the highest-level political meeting a Taiwanese president has held while on U.S. soil—Lai spoke only in closed-door settings while in the U.S.

Separately, the U.S. and Taiwan trade representatives said Saturday that they had held a new round of trade talks, on the heels of a first agreement signed earlier this year. The new round of talks, which took place in Washington between Monday and Friday, was focused on agriculture, labor and the environment, according to a statement by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

The trade negotiations—which coincided with Lai's trip—were kept under wraps until their conclusion, according to one official familiar with the matter, partly because of concerns about generating a strong reaction from Beijing, which opposes all official exchanges between Washington and Taipei.