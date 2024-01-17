China may be losing its sway over Taiwanese business
Summary
- The election of a pro-independence president will intensify bullying from Beijing
ON JANUARY 13TH William Lai Ching-te was elected as Taiwan’s president. He thus secured a third term for his pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The vote will shape relations between self-governing Taiwan and China, which wants the island to be governed from Beijing. It will also affect the commercial relations between the two—and, because Taiwanese manufacturers sit at the heart of critical global supply chains, between them and the rest of the world.